Power company to have CEO on deputation

PESHAWAR: The Power Department Khyber Pakhtun-khwa has decided to appoint an experienced officer from the energy sector as the chief executive officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC).

A handout said that a meeting of the 7th board of directors of KPT&GC was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Board Secretary Energy and Power KP Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah.

The company’s acting CEO-cum-Special Secretary Tashfeen Haider, Additional Secretary Energy Abdul Haseeb Khan, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization CEO Engr. Naeem Khan, Advisor Energy Engr. Tala Muhammad and other board members of the Finance Department, Senior Chief Officer Planning Arbab Faiz Muhammad, Deputy Secretary Energy Ijaz Khan attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the issues related to the power transmission system with the federal institutions like the National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority and National Transmission and Despatch Company.