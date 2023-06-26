PMLN launches election campaign in Hazara from Torghar

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Sunday launched its election campaign in Hazara Division for the upcoming general elections from an erstwhile tribal belt of Torghar.
“You should be united against such candidates who come from neighbouring districts and plunder its funds and resources after winning its only provincial assembly constituency,” Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar told a public gathering in Torghar.
Captain Safdar, who has currently been visiting Tanawal, Agror and Torghar in connection with the election campaign, said that though Torghar was given the status of a settled district in 2011, it was still far behind in development as compared to such areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“I will bring mega development projects to this land as people here have still been living without basic amenities and services,” he added.
The PMLN leader, while not mentioning Awami National Party’s former MPA from Torghar Laiq Mohammad Khan, said the PMLN would not field a candidate if all five major tribes evolve a consensus on nominee for the provincial assembly seat in the upcoming general elections.
Safdar, who is the expected aspirant for NA-15, claimed that his party would install its governments at the centre and four provinces after securing a thumping majority in the elections.
“We will earmark special funds and grants for the development of your district to bring it on a par with the developed parts of the province after coming into power,” he added.
