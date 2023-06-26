Citizens urge authorities to repair bumpy, accident prone roads

Rawalpindi:The Rawalpindi citizens have urged the authorities concerned to repair bumpy and accident-prone roads as these have not been repaired and re-carpeted for many years and travelling on these dilapidated roads has been causing inconvenience for motorists.

The residents of several city areas have demanded the authorities concerned to pay attention on urgent repairs of broken roads which are not only causing traffic jams but also endanger public safety. According to the citizens, several roads have developed potholes and causing hazards for commuters.

The broken roads included Kashmir Road, Range Road, Allahabad Road, Tench Bhatta Road, Chur to Masrial Road, Tippu Road, Zakria Masjid Road, Transit Camp Road, Dhoke Ratta, Workshop Road, Mareer Chowk Road, PAF Chowk to Committee Chowk Road, Bostan Khan Road, Westridge Bazaar Road, Gawalmandi Road, Farooq-i-Azam Road, Sadiqabad and Rehmanabad Roads, Railway Road, Dehri Hassanabad and several other roads.

In the last two years, Municipal Corporation did not launch any major uplift project while Rawalpindi Cantonment Board paid attention to some areas and left several others neglected.

The roads from Marrir Chowk to Gawalmandi, Westridge Bazaar to Allahabad, Kashmir Road and others have developed ditches. The residents of the downtown are disturbed over the situation and have demanded of the provincial government to fulfil its promise of launching public welfare projects.

“I daily travel on Gawalmandi Road to Saddar and my vehicle has developed faults due to the broken road. Will the authorities concerned compensate us if our vehicle gets damaged due to the broken roads,” said Altaf, a resident of Gawalmandi.