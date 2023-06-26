Riphah ranked among Asia's top 200 universities

Islamabad:Riphah International University is delighted to announce its exceptional achievement in securing the 196th position in the prestigious Asia University Ranking (AUR) released by the Times Higher Education (THE).
The Asia University Ranking evaluates universities based on five critical factors that encompass various aspects of institutional performance. These factors include Teaching, Research, Citations, International Outlook, and Industry Income. Riphah International University's progress in the Asia University Ranking is a testament to its unwavering dedication to providing quality education and contributing to the advancement of knowledge. By ensuring education is accessible to all and incorporating the latest technological advancements, the university continues to empower individuals and make a positive impact on society.
