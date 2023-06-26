Wazir appointed caretaker counsel general for Dubai, Northern Emirates

Islamabad:In an official announcement, it has been revealed that Raheem Ullah Khan Wazir, the Deputy Counsel General and Head of Chancery, has been appointed as the caretaker Counsel General for Dubai and Northern Emirates, says a press release.

Khan, who boasts a distinguished career as a diplomat, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. Prior to this appointment, he held the esteemed position of Deputy Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Camp office located in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, Khan served as the first secretary at the Pakistani Embassy situated in Afghanistan.

With his extensive background in diplomacy, Khan has been instrumental in projecting a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage. Notably, he has dedicated his efforts to fostering tourism within the nation. Through various initiatives and endeavours, the caretaker Counsel General has effectively showcased the diverse attractions and rich cultural heritage that Pakistan has to offer to the international community.

Khan's appointment is seen as a strategic move to further strengthen diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. As the caretaker Counsel General, he will assume a pivotal role in facilitating bilateral relations, promoting trade and investment opportunities, and enhancing cooperation in various sectors between Dubai, Northern Emirates, and Pakistan.

Given his extensive experience and diplomatic acumen, Khan is poised to effectively navigate the intricacies of international relations, leveraging his diplomatic connections to forge new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. His appointment has been met with optimism, as it is expected to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the two nations.