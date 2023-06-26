Proposal to construct road in national park opposed

Islamabad:The people belonging to various walks of life opposed the proposal floated by the civic agency to build a road from Pir Sohawa to Bari Imam, terming it another potential disaster to the natural beauty of the protected national park.

According to the details, the civic agency posted a proposal on social media and sought input from the people who overwhelmingly opposed it and maintained that vehicular traffic should be banned in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Commenting on the issue Prof. Kamran Hashmi said "It will not resolve the problem of traffic congestion. Creating more roads is never a solution to traffic problems. Build a tram or train service from the old zoo to Pir Sohawa and restrict private cars on the road."

Asad Hayat said "Existing Pir Sohawa road is already causing destruction for wildlife. People need to know that most wild animals are nocturnal and they become active at night. No need for new roads inside the national park. Pir Sohawa road should be closed after sunset."

Wajid Khan said "Construction of road in the national park is not a good idea. To construct the road in hilly areas requires blasting, crushing, and cutting of trees that will have disastrous effects on the natural environment."

Dr. Saiq said "The government should ban entry of private vehicles into the Margallah hills. It should start a bus service that can take the visitors to their destinations.

If some people want to take their cars up then charge them a minimum of 5000 rupees. Use that money for the improvement of the national park."

"This is a common practice in many mountain areas of China and other countries. The visitors pay money to visit tourist sites. They either use bus or tram service or pay heavy entry fees for their own vehicles," he said.

Waris Gilani said "New roads never resolve congestion issues. We can find out other means of transportation like the installation of cable cars, trams, and shuttle services at certain points. These will enable visitors to avoid taking their own cars. Let Margalla's beauty live on its real theme."

Arslan Shahid said, "A road already exists near Bari Imam and Quaid-e-Azam University since 1988. It only requires repair work after which it can be used for a short travel."

Dr Saba Osmaan said, "We should consider the idea if it will not cause damage to the natural beauty of Margalla hills and harm animals and birds species.