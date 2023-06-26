‘BISP has become an agent of change in Pakistan’

Islamabad:Shazia Marri, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme while talking to a delegation of Yemen’s Social Fund for Development today, said that in Pakistan Benazir Income Support Programme has become an agent of change.

A 23-member delegation of Yemen’s Social Fund for Development was on 5-days visit in Pakistan to gain insights into the successful Social Protection Model of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This visit was planned and organized with the cooperation of the World Bank. The WB representatives also accompanied the delegation.

Marri said that Benzair Income Support Programme was an effective vehicle of social safety for low-income segments of the society that is supporting women family head by providing directed cash assistance to them. This is the best and most practical method of women empowerment and their financial autonomy, she continued.

Our survey and registration process has encouraged women with low-income household and living in remote areas to register themselves and their families with the NADRA, the Minister said, and highlighted that Benazir Taleemi Wazaif is a reason for the increased school enrolment at primary and secondary levels, as stipend under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif are given to girls and boys only if they are attending school with over 70% attendance.

The Chairperson also informed the Yemeni delegation that BISP is moving towards initiatives, such as, Adaptive Social Protection and Digital and Financial Literacy for Beneficiaries and a programme for adolescent girls.