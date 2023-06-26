‘Urban flooding, landslides likely till 30th’

Islamabad:Amid the forecast of heavy pre-monsoon rains in the country in the next five days, climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday alerted both authorities and people to a high possibility of floods and landslides.

In a tweet, the minister said the pre-monsoon rains would last until June 30 subsiding the current heat wave sweeping through the country. She, however, warned heavy rains could cause flooding in urban areas and floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

"According to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, strong winds, thunderstorms, and heavy rains are expected in Islamabad, several cities of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between June 25 and 30 and in various cities of Balochistan, south Punjab, and Sindh from June 26 to June 29,” she wrote on her personal Twitter account. The minister said as there was a fear of flooding in urban areas and floods and landslides in mountainous areas due to heavy rains, authorities had been told to stay alert, while tourists should be cautious.

"I urge people to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, electric poles, and streams and nullahs during strong winds and rains to prevent any untoward incident," she said.

Earlier this month, flash floods and windstorms left over 20 people dead in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Now ahead of the monsoon season, the authorities have declared the province's 16 districts highly vulnerable to flooding. Among these districts are Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Shangla, and Dir, where flash floods wreaked havoc last year.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority issued an alert about the possible glacial lake outburst flood in mountainous regions due to the heat wave-induced glacier melting and urged residents to take measures to prevent damage to their life and property.

While asking authorities to remain alert, it advised tourists against traveling to or staying in areas vulnerable to GLOFs.

Also, climate change minister Sherry Rehman warned in a tweet that the GLOF and flooding risk was growing in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the temperature was 4-6 degrees above normal. She asked district administrations, local bodies, and communities to be vigilant and take precautionary measures, especially ahead of Eid days when tourist arrivals in the country's northern regions would surge.

"Pakistan has more glaciers than any other country outside the polar region. Recall that last year, more than 30 GLOF incidents displaced thousands of people, so everyone is requested to prioritise safety," she said.