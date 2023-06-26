‘City to be made waste-free on Eid’

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is working effectively to make this Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation successful by all means.

In this regard, the department held a meeting at the Town Hall where supervisors of all UCs, zonal officers and more than 500 staff members were present.

Company CEO along with Deputy CEO Operations Muhammad Aurangzeb and Deputy CEO Services Fahad Mehmood presided over the meeting.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar while talking on the occasion stated that all preparations were completed to make the City zero-waste on Eid.

All resources have been timely provided in 274 Union Councils of the City. He appreciated the efforts of LWMC's hardworking employees and said that the workers remained in the field on every occasion, sacrifice their Eid to make this City clean and litter-free. He added that apart from facilitating the citizens the department was also concerned about the health of workers and ensuring the provision of umbrella, caps and cold water for workers. LWMC will provide 500 per day to workers as food allowance during Eid. The cleaning operation will remain to continue in three shifts. Any negligence in the cleaning operation will not be tolerated.