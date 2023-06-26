Over 41,000 take PU entrance test

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) on Sunday organised entrance test for admission in different undergraduate programmes.
PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Test Committee Chairman Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry visited the examination centres.
Talking to the media on this occasion, Dr Mahmood said that more than 41,000 students registered themselves for the entrance test. He said that examination centres were established for the entrance test in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Skardu, Dera Ismail Khan and other cities of the country. He said that around 141 centres were set up across Pakistan while entrance tests were conducted in 88 centres in Lahore. He said that seven types of tests were conducted in various graduate programmes. He said that 25 percent marks for undergraduate admissions were reserved for the test. He said that sitting arrangements were also made for the parents of the students. He said that the result would be announced on July 9, 2023.
