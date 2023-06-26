Dr Habib to perform as UET VC

LAHORE:According to the circular issued by the UET Registrar office and on the expiry of four-year tenure of Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar as Vice-Chancellor, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman will perform the duties of the UET Lahore Vice-Chancellor under section 13(9) of the UET Lahore Act 1974 from June 24, 2023, until the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.

According to a press release, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar had a meeting with deans, and heads of administrative and academic departments who appreciated his services for the university.