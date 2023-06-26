Dutch envoy attends MoU signing

LAHORE:Netherlands Ambassador in Pakistan Henny de Vries attended a ceremony, held here for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy and the Almarah Foundation for imparting hockey training to orphan children during the next 10 years.

Hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid, Chairperson Almarah Foundation Sophiya Warraich, and DIG Motorway Police Mehboob Aslam were also present at the ceremony, according to a press release, issued Sunday.

Former IGP Punjab Tahir Raza, Olympians Shahbaz Senior, Khalid Bashir, philanthropists, hockey players and enthusiasts attended the event. Henny Vries said sports was a binding force among societies, and it was admirable that young children would be groomed under the eye of great hockey players. The Netherlands ambassador also cut a cake to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations of her country with Pakistan at a ceremony, held at the National Hockey Stadium.

She said Netherlands and Pakistan enjoyed strong diplomatic relations and she would work to further strengthen bilateral trade and relations.