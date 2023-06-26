Punjab to control animal diseases with Chinese help

LAHORE:Punjab Livestock Department and a Chinese company have agreed on joining hands in controlling animal diseases in province.

In this connection, a Chinese delegation met with Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad, who was accompanied by Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar. Chinese company Royal Group expressed interest in importing fresh meat from Pakistan. They want to work on mechanism to protect cattle from diseases before importation. Royal Group is one of the big companies in China. The head of the Chinese delegation, Thang Suchen, welcomed the cooperation of China in the preparation of vaccines for other diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease.