Punjab to control animal diseases with Chinese help

LAHORE:Punjab Livestock Department and a Chinese company have agreed on joining hands in controlling animal diseases in province.
In this connection, a Chinese delegation met with Livestock Minister Ibrahim Murad, who was accompanied by Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar. Chinese company Royal Group expressed interest in importing fresh meat from Pakistan. They want to work on mechanism to protect cattle from diseases before importation. Royal Group is one of the big companies in China. The head of the Chinese delegation, Thang Suchen, welcomed the cooperation of China in the preparation of vaccines for other diseases, including foot-and-mouth disease.
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region-A arrested Punjab Auqaf Department Director Rafiq Noor red-handed...
LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Muslim Bin Aqeel will be organised at Islampura residence...
LAHORE:A PFA Hajj Nutrition Guide Campaign concluded in three districts of Punjab to provide dietary guidelines 35,488...
LAHORE:As many as 1,453 graduates from all five schools of LUMS were awarded degrees at the university’s convocation...