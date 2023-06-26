62 transgender get driving licences in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 62 transgender persons have been issued driving licences so far for the first time in the history of Pakistan.
They are also being given training in driving schools of Punjab Police. As per IG Punjab, the number of driving schools across Punjab has been increased from 32 to 64.
More than 16 lakh driving licences have been issued to citizens this year as compared to 6 lakh last year. Driving licences of 4 lakh people were issued in current month of June as compared to one lakh in June last year, while 16,000 driving licences were issued in the same period this year compared to 2,000 licences issued in June last year from Liberty Driving Licencing Centre.
Moreover, last year in Gujranwala in month of June, 9,000 compared to 916,000 compared to 5,000 in Rawalpindi, 13,000 compared to 4,000 in Faisalabad were issued driving licence. Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi driving licence facility is available 24 hours a day.
