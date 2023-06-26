Seven die in road accidents in 24 hours

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is working effectively to make this Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation...
LAHORE:Punjab University on Sunday organised entrance test for admission in different undergraduate programmes.PU...
LAHORE:According to the circular issued by the UET Registrar office and on the expiry of four-year tenure of Prof Dr...
LAHORE:Excise officials on Sunday checked all the vehicles passing through Canal Road near EME Society, impounded...
LAHORE:The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab acted as a mediator between provincial government departments and 23...
LAHORE:Netherlands Ambassador in Pakistan Henny de Vries attended a ceremony, held here for signing a memorandum of...