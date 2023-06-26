 
Monday June 26, 2023
Lahore

Seven die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
June 26, 2023

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,235 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,235 were injured. Out of these, 638 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals.