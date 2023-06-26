 
Monday June 26, 2023
Man found dead in his house

By Our Correspondent
June 26, 2023

A 40-year-old man was found hanging in his house in the Chuhng area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Imran, a resident of Shershah Colony, Chuhng. It was yet to be ascertained whether Imran had committed suicide or he was murdered. The body was shifted to the morgue.