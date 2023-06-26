 
Monday June 26, 2023
Two injured in wall collapse

By Our Correspondent
June 26, 2023

Two persons were injured when an under-construction wall fell on them in Park View Society Multan Road on Sunday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the injured identified as Fazal, 15, son of Sarwar, and Allah Rakha, 32, son of Jaffar, to hospital.