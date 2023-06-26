Suspect in custody killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspect in Factory Area Investigation police custody was killed in an alleged encounter staged in Defence C police area on Sunday.
The accused Asif alias Asu was being taken for the recovery of the looted valuables when his three accomplices intercepted the Factory Area Investgation police near Pipli Darbar Phase 6 Defence C and opened fire to rescue him. The police also retaliated in the same fashion, during which the accused Asif was killed by the firing of his accomplices. The police team and the attackers escaped unhurt. Police claimed that Asif was involved in 48 cases of robberies and drugs. The body was shifted to the morgue.
