Monday June 26, 2023
Heat kills two

By Our Correspondent
June 26, 2023

LAHORE:Two persons died due to heat stroke in the provincial metropolis on Sunday. A 45-year-old man died in hospital a few hours after he fainted due to heat in the Misri Shah area and a 55-year-old man succumbed to heat stroke near LDA Avenue in the Chuhng area. The victim was identified as Nadeem Latif. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.