Sarwar stresses fair, transparent electoral process

LAHORE:Former governor of Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chief Organiser and President of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar voiced serious concern over the upcoming elections, emphasising the need for transparency and warned that a lack of fairness in the electoral process would not be accepted by the international community and could have dire consequences.

Speaking at the Youth Convention, Sarwar highlighted that Pakistan is a nuclear but its ruling elite failed the country economically.

The convention drew a substantial number of enthusiastic young participants. The event served as a platform for the youth to express their unwavering confidence in the PML-Q leadership. Chaudhry Sarwar expressed his delight at witnessing the vibrant spirit of the youth. Emphasising the importance of unity, faith, and discipline, he affirmed that the future of Pakistan rests in the hands of its youth.

The effectiveness and achievements of any organisation or business depend on its team. Former governor applauded the efforts of General Secretary Punjab Chaudhry Shafay Hussain in managing party affairs actively saying that Chaudhry Shafay Hussain is serving as an active General Secretary of Punjab and he stands out with his dedicated work among the various political parties Sarwar were associated with.

‘During my tenure as governor, a groundbreaking milestone was achieved as vice-chancellors were appointed on merit, marking a historic moment in Pakistan. Another commendable accomplishment was the mandatory inclusion of the Holy Quran with translation in all universities across Punjab, a source of great pride’ said former governor.

He emphasised the need for the people of Pakistan to evaluate the performance of past governments in addressing poverty eradication. He expressed concern over the mistreatment of the vulnerable, who face undeserved abuse while the corrupt continue to thrive. He highlighted the inefficiency of a system rooted in disbelief and the injustice of an oppressive regime. Positions of power are often distributed among relatives, perpetuating a cycle of nepotism and corruption. The accumulation of ill-gotten wealth has left the ruling elite with insatiable appetites, while the impoverished struggle to secure even two meals a day.

Sarwar appealed to the rulers to prioritise ending corruption and exploitation, urging them to consider the plight of the less fortunate. The stark contrast between the opulence enjoyed by the privileged few and the hardship endured by the poor has turned the country into a paradise for the elite and a living hell for the underprivileged.

Sarwar emphasised the importance of taking significant action considering the current circumstances. He asserted that they had not engaged in any wrongdoing or corruption and would continue to uphold their integrity. With confidence, he stated that they would move forward with their heads held high. He highlighted his role in securing the GSP Plus status for Pakistan, emphasising the need to prefer the national interest. Having established connections with politicians worldwide, he stressed the potential dire consequences if the international community does not recognise the election results. In light of this, he strongly advocated for transparent elections in Pakistan.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain urged the youth to contemplate the concept of truth and distinguish it from falsehood. During his address at the convention, he emphasised that now is the opportune moment for young individuals to engage in critical thinking and discern the veracity of information and individuals.

Chaudhry Shafay expressed his concern over the events that took place on May 9, attributing the responsibility to the leader of the political party concerned. He acknowledged the significant role played by the Pakistan Army in ensuring the nation’s security, enabling citizens to live in peace.

He urged everyone to denounce any negative content encountered on social media platforms. He criticised the PTI government for their nine-year tenure in KP without constructing a single general hospital, while assuring that if given the opportunity in Punjab, they would prioritise the enhancement of healthcare facilities and technical colleges. He highlighted their plans for substantial developments in the agriculture sector.