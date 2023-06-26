Heavy rain lashes City, lowers mercury

LAHORE:Heavy rain hit various localities in the City on Sunday evening bringing down the mercury.

Many roads witnessed traffic jams due to stagnant rainwater. The rain also disrupted power supply in majority of city areas, which caused serious inconvenience for the citizens.

Met officials said the system of rain would continue during the next two days.Till now 36.5 mm rain was recorded on Jail Road, Airport 90 mm Head Office Gulberg 31, Laxmi Chowk 84, Upper Mall 33, Mughalpura 51, Tajpura 68, Nishtar Town 58, Chowk Na Khuda 30,

Paniwala Talab 81, Farrukhabad 45, Gulshan Ravi 41, Iqbal Town 40, Sumanabad 33, Johar Town 21 mm and Qurtoba Chowk 89 mm. So far the highest rainfall of 90 mm was recorded at the airport

On the other hand, district administration, Wasa and other departments remained on high alert to deal with any emergency situation. The drainage operation should be speeded up and all disposal stations should be operated at full capacity, said Wasa MD.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave was also affecting on upper and western parts of the country, North-east Balochistan and adjoining areas. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. Dust-thunderstorm/rain was expected in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north/east Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Isolated heavy falls were also expected in Northeast Punjab, Pothohar region and Kashmir during the period. Rainfall was recorded in Barkhan, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Islamabad, Mangla, Murree, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Malam Jabba, Balakot, Saidu Sharif and Lower Dir.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 49°C, while in Lahore, it was 41.6°C and minimum was 30.4°C.

On the other hand, Wasa MD has passed standing instructions to the field staff to remain alert as there may be more rains.