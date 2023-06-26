Sudan war kills 12 more in Darfur fighting

KHARTOUM: Fighting on Sunday between rival Sudanese generals in Darfur killed at least a dozen civilians, said a doctor in the devastated region.
Speaking from the capital of South Darfur state, the doctor said fighting there had led to “a provisional toll of 12 civilians killed in Nyala”.
But the source -- speaking anonymously for security reasons -- noted that “the violence of the fighting restricts movement” of victims to hospital.
Residents on Saturday had reported battles, shelling and artillery strikes in Nyala.
Darfur, a vast western region on the border with Chad, has witnessed the deadliest violence in the battle for power between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
The United Nations says violence in Darfur has taken an “ethnic dimension” and could constitute “crimes against humanity”.
