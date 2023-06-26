Militants kill five civilians in Kenya

NAIROBI: Al-Shabaab militants have killed five civilians, some by beheading, in eastern Kenya, a witness and a police source told AFP on Sunday.

The attack occurred on Saturday around 7:30 pm (1630 GMT) in the villages of Juhudi and Salama in Lamu county, close to the Somali border, the source said.

“Five people were killed. The victims had their throats slit and there are others who were beheaded.”

One resident, Hassan Abdul, said that “women were locked in the houses and the men ordered out, where they were tied with ropes and butchered”.

A secondary school student was among the five people killed, Abdul said, adding that “all those killed had their throats cut and some of them had been beheaded”.

Another resident, Ismail Hussein, said the militants stole food supplies before leaving, firing their weapons into the air.

Based in Kenya´s eastern neighbour Somalia, the Al-Shabaab group has been waging a bloody jihadist insurgency against the fragile government in Mogadishu for more than 15 years.

Kenya first sent troops into Somalia in 2011 to combat the al-Qaeda-affiliated militants and is now a major contributor of troops to an African Union military operation against the group.