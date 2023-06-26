‘Spider-Man’ swings back to top of the box office

WASHINGTON: Jostling for the top three spots in North American theaters this weekend were the same films from last week, with “The Flash” overtaken by the latest “Spider-Man” iteration.
The debut of the raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” as well as that of “Asteroid City,” the latest offering from cult director Wes Anderson, failed to get past last weekend´s top-earning films, although analysts said they performed well for their respective genres.
Sony´s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” took in $19.3 million over the weekend, according to Sunday estimates from Exhibitor Relations, bringing its domestic total to more than $317 million, with showings in international theatres pushing the cumulative global earnings to $560 million.
The film, a sequel to 2018´s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and the latest spin on the Marvel Comics superhero, picks up the story of half-Black, half-Latino Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore.
Pixar´s animated immigrant fable “Elemental,” which also held last week´s No. 2 spot, earned $18.4 million, bringing its total to $65 million.
Warner Bro.´s “The Flash” took the third spot, earning $15.2 million a week after it opened at number one, bringing its box-office war chest to $87.6 million so far.
