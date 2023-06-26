Israel praises foiling of Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised the thwarting of what he said was an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus.
A statement from Netanyahu’s office did not give any more details, but Israeli news website Ynet, without disclosing its sources, said an attack had been planned against Israelis staying in the city of Limassol. Cyprus declined to comment on whether an attack had been foiled.
“Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets,” Netanyahu’s office said.
“Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil,” the statement said.
Asked about the Israeli statement, Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said: “We cannot comment on issues regarding national security.”
In 2021, Israel accused Iran of orchestrating an attempted attack against Israelis in Cyprus after police on the Mediterranean island said an armed individual had been arrested. Iran denied the accusation.
BAGHDAD: When a pharmacist in Iraq told Umm Mohammed her prescription for a skin ailment would cost about 800,000...
FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany´s far-right AfD won its first district election on Sunday, a further boost to the...
CAIRO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Egypt´s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Sunday on a rare...
AIN ZHALTA, Lebanon: Lebanon´s biggest Druze party on Sunday chose Taymur Jumblatt, 41, to succeed his father as...
BEIJING: After failing to achieve a high enough score on China´s dreaded college entry exam for the 27th time,...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli lawmakers on Sunday began debating a bill that would limit the Supreme Court’s powers,...