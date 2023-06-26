ASBC sides with IOC, postpones all Asian events

ISLAMABAD: The governing board (GB) of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) that met in Thailand has decided to side with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), saying that it is the Olympic spirit that is more important.

Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, who attended the meeting in Thailand told ‘The News’ that the Asian Board agreed to stay with the IOC rather taking side with International Boxing Association (AIBA). It also postponed all the Asian boxing events scheduled during the next quarter.

“I proposed in the meeting that the Olympic spirit is more important for the ASBC. We should abide by the rules of the IOC and welcome the decision taken by the Olympic Committee. The entire House supported my suggestion,” Khalid told ‘The News’ on his return from Thailand.

He added that in a joint declaration, the ASBC assured full support to the IOC.

“As a confederation, we believe that the Olympics represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement, and they provide a platform for athletes from every corner of the world to come together and compete on a level playing field. The five rings of the Olympic symbol represent every continent, and they serve as a powerful reminder of the unity that can be achieved through sport. As a continent, we have won the most medals on the Olympic stage over the years, and as an organization, we are committed to supporting our athletes in their pursuit of the Olympic dream,” he said.

Considering the International Olympic Committee's decision on June 22, 2023, to withdraw its recognition of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the ASBC Board has made the following recommendation.

The ASBC Board of Directors will call for an Extraordinary Congress to amend the ASBC constitution allowing the confederation to function in the current exceptional situation and align with an International Federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The Board of Directors further authorized the ASBC president and secretary general to liaise closely with all international and national stakeholders in the sport, take any action deemed appropriate, and keep all members updated.

It was also decided to postpone the upcoming ASBC Asian Boxing Championships scheduled for the year until further notice, including the Youth & Junior Boxing Championships scheduled for July 14, 2023, in Astana, Kazakhstan.