Alcaraz wins Queen’s, returns to top spot

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz will return to world number one after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday to win his first title on grass at Queen’s Club.

The Spaniard´s fifth title of the season moves him back ahead of 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic at the top of the rankings.

“It means a lot to have my name on the trophy," said Alcaraz after joining the likes of Rafael Nadal, Pete Sampras and John McEnroe as former winners at Queen’s.

"It´s special for me to play here. So many legends have won here so to see my name on the trophy surrounded by the great champions for me is amazing."

Alcaraz was playing on the grass for just the third tournament of his career.

The 20-year-old has failed to get past the fourth round in two previous attempts at Wimbledon, but his impressive showing suggests he will be the biggest threat to Djokovic securing an eighth title at the All England Club next month.

Despite Djokovic´s Wimbledon record, Alcaraz will now be the top seed for the third Grand Slam of the season.

"It helps a lot to come into Wimbledon as number one, the top seed. It´s amazing but once again it wouldn’t be possible without the support of all the people through the whole week," added Alcaraz.

After battling past French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, the US Open champion did not drop a set in his final four matches at Queen´s.

De Minaur had dumped out Andy Murray and world number six Holger Rune on his route to the final.

But the Australian was left to rue Alcaraz´s ability to win the big points in a tight contest.

"It´s been a great week for me," said De Minaur. "We were close but weren´t able to get it done today. Too good by Carlos."

De Minaur had two break points for the chance to serve for the first set when he led 4-3.

Alcaraz responded, though, to hold serve and immediately break the world number 18 in the next game before serving out for the set.

He then needed lengthy treatment as he had strapping applied to his right quad.

However, Alcaraz´s movement did not seem affected as he again pounced with his only break point to move ahead 3-2 in the second set.

Two rare errors gave De Minaur some hope in the final game as Alcaraz found himself 0-30 down.

But his booming serve dug him out of trouble as four straight points secured the title and a return to world number one.

Alcaraz demonstrated his ability on grass with a well-judged drop shot, a deft volley at the net, a thumping forehand winner and a huge ace as he wrapped up the first set in style.

The Spaniard, who made the fourth round at Wimbledon last year before losing to Jannik Sinner, called for the physio at the end of the set to receive help with a right quad issue.

With Alcaraz fit to continue, the pair went toe to toe in the second set, and the Spaniard acknowledged De Minaur's tenacity with a handshake at the net after the Australian came out on top of one mesmerising rally.

But De Minaur's standards slipped in the next game and a double fault handed Alcaraz the crucial break.

From there, Alcaraz's victory looked inevitable and he clinched the title with his first championship point when De Minaur sent a return of serve out of play.