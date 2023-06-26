PCKF organises exhibition races on Olympic Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation (PCKF) celebrated International Olympic Day by organising exhibition races at Hanna Lake, Quetta.
The races were organised in the categories of K1 (200 meters) and K2 (200 meters) for men.
Patron PCKF Sheikh Abdullah Mandokhail was the chief guest and he, in his interaction with the canoeing athletes, expressed wholehearted support for the advancement of canoeing Olympic sports in Balochistan.
