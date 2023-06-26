PSF plans Asian junior event in August

KARACHI: Pakistan has announced another Asian junior squash event despite receiving poor response from Asian players for last few years.

It has been learnt that Pakistan Squash Federation is going to organise 1st Asian Junior Super Series 2023 (AJSS Silver Event) in Islamabad from August 4-9.

The entry deadline is July 10. The events are for the age groups of under-19, under-17, under-15, under-13, and under-11.

Interestingly, a number of such Asian junior events have got cancelled in Pakistan in the last few years due to insufficient entries from Asian players.

FMC Pakistan Junior Squash Open was scheduled in Lahore from November 16-21, 2019, but it had to be cancelled due to absence of foreign entries.

The FMC Pakistan Junior Squash Open was WSF & PSA Satellite Tour event and ASF Asian Junior Super Series “Silver” event but did not receive any foreign entry in spite of the fact that the organisers offered more than Rs400,000 in prize money.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Squash Federation has also planned the 2nd Asian Junior Super Series in November.