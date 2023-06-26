Safeer wins 10 km time trial cycling gold

LAHORE: Safeer Abid of Pakistan won gold medal in the 10 km time trial race of the cycling event of the 16th Special Olympics World Games in Berlin on Sunday.

Safeer completed the 10km distance in 23 minutes and 02.02 seconds.

Pakistan won 10 gold medals in the Games.

Safeer from Karachi said that he has participated in the World Games for the first time, for which he had been preparing for the last two years.

“I have passion to win more medals for Pakistan in the upcoming international events,” he said.

In the 500m time trial race, Madeeha Tahir of Pakistan won the silver medal by covering the distance in 1 minute and 14.15 seconds, while Amina Arshad won the bronze medal by covering the distance in 1 minute and 16.82 seconds.

In the final of the futsal event, Oman won the gold medal by defeating Pakistan by 6-3 goals. Pakistan finished second with the silver medal.

Pakistan stood fourth in women's doubles, men's singles and unified men's doubles of the tennis event.

In the Bocce team event, Pakistan's Mahnoor, Simran Mahesh Lal, Jamilur Rahman and Farhan Aslam won the silver medal after defeating Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Farhan Aslam won bronze medal in men's singles and Mahnoor won bronze medal in women's singles.