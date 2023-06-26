CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Mankind
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by AB Rehman, Ahsan Javaid, Ahsan Memon, Ghazi Sikander Mirza, Mariam Arshad, Noormah Jamal, Raheela Abro and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘Mankind’, the show will run at the gallery until June 29. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Rumours of Spring
ArtChowk the Gallery is holding an art exhibition featuring works by GN Qazi and Qasim Bugti.
Titled ‘Rumours of Spring’, the show will run at the gallery until July 5. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Infinity
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Dr Ayesha Siddiqui. Titled ‘Infinity’, the show will run at the gallery until July 5. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
