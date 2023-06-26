Tessori warns officials people’s trust must not be broken

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday asked the officials concerned to make sure that the people lodging their complaints using the Bell of Hope, which was recently installed outside the Governor House, get immediate response and assurance about swift resolution of their problems.

The governor issued the directives to this effect during a meeting that he chaired with the officials of the Governor’s Secretariat. The meeting took into consideration the complaints from the aggrieved public received through the Bell of Hope, and the progress made to resolve their issues.

Tessori said on the occasion that people with complaints frequently contact the Governor House for the swift resolution of their complaints.