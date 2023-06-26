Tessori warns officials people’s trust must not be broken

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday asked the officials concerned to make sure that the people lodging their complaints using the Bell of Hope, which was recently installed outside the Governor House, get immediate response and assurance about swift resolution of their problems.
The governor issued the directives to this effect during a meeting that he chaired with the officials of the Governor’s Secretariat. The meeting took into consideration the complaints from the aggrieved public received through the Bell of Hope, and the progress made to resolve their issues.
Tessori said on the occasion that people with complaints frequently contact the Governor House for the swift resolution of their complaints.
Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya...
The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council , the apex regulatory authority for medical and dental education in the country,...
In a major development in the case of a young woman’s death whose body was brought to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical...
Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded relief for the residents of Karachi against prolonged...
The Sindh High Court has restrained K-Electric from taking any coercive action against a textile exporter who...
The performance of the universities of Sindh and Balochistan, according to the ranking of the Times Higher Education...