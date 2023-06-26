PMDC promotes over 100 ‘favourites in violation of rules’

The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), the apex regulatory authority for medical and dental education in the country, has promoted over 100 officers and employees to the next grades. According to well-placed sources, the PMDC authorities have carried out irregularities in these promotions to accommodate some of the favourites.

Sources revealed that to award these promotions, a departmental promotion committee (DPC) was constituted this March, when the federal government had not yet notified the PMDC Council, the competent authority for finalising appointments and promotions of the officers and employees of the organisation.

In sheer violation of the rules, the DPC was formed to make recommendations for promotions before the promulgation of the service regulations 2023, under which the promotions were carried out.

According to the regulations, a satisfactory performance evaluation report for the last three years is mandatory for any promotion, but in the case of the favourites, this criterion has been completely ignored.

The promoted officers include Dr Azhar Shah, deputy registrar; Saira Rubab, deputy director legal; Faisal Riaz, chief legal officer; Dilpazeer Ahmed, deputy director HR; Ghulam Yasin, account officer; Sibghatullah, verification officer; Aftab Ashraf, registration officer; and Azhar Kamal, verification officer.

Some other examples of irregularities include the promotion of Dr Habibullah to deputy registrar without having the requisite postgraduate qualification, and the promotion of personnel officer Imam Bux and verification officer Masood Shah to deputy registrar, which is a statutory position meant for doctors only.

Private secretary Fahad Hasnain has been promoted to accounts officer, and personal assistants Farrukh Saleem and Habibur Rehman have been promoted to admin officer against their cadre of private secretary.

Similarly, superintendent Talib Hussain has been promoted to legal officer. Some of the promoted employees were terminated in the past for their involvement in corruption.

At least 20 recently promoted officers had been dismissed from service by the Pakistan Medical Commission on charges of corruption during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government.

Their appeals were also dismissed by the Islamabad High Court. Among these officers is Dr Azhar Shah, a junior officer of grade 17, who has been appointed as acting registrar (grade 20-21) of the PMDC, ignoring senior officers in the same cadre.

Several officers and employees who are meritorious and eligible have been denied promotion without any reason. The aggrieved officers and employees have met the authorities in the institution and submitted written appeals, but no notice or action has been taken.

The aggrieved officials have appealed to the prime minister and other authorities to make serious note of the situation in order to ensure merit, transparency and justice in the PMDC.

Defending the promotions, PMDC spokesperson Hina Shaukat said that employees regulations were made within the prerogative of the council, and that the rules were made much before the DPC and placed before the council prior to issuing the notifications.

She said that the employees of the PMDC have been restored through the relevant Act, adding that there was no charge of corruption against any of the officials who have been promoted, and that the basic condition for a promotion is fitness and eligibility.

However, she pointed out, a few officials whose cases have been deferred are undergoing disciplinary proceedings for the misuse of powers and the violation of the provisions of the Act.

She also said that this was the first DPC through which all the employees have been considered and promoted, including promotions of those senior employees who have been promoted for the first time during their respective careers.