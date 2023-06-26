Load-shedding be stopped during hot weather, demands Naeem

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded relief for the residents of Karachi against prolonged power cuts on one pretext or another during the ongoing hot weather.

The JI leader made the demand in a statement issued from the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Sunday.

He said that resident of Karachi had been subjected to load-shedding in the name of load management, faults and other excuses.

He added that the people of Karachi would not tolerate the misdeeds and wrongdoing on the part of the K-Electric (KE).

He demanded that the authorities not renew the licence of the KE. He also demanded a forensic audit of the power utility’s accounts.

Rehman also asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority to play its due role as a regulator for the power sector instead of acting as a facilitator and B-team for the private power company.

He said the KE had increased the duration of load-shedding up to 12 hours and power cuts for a minimum of nine hours every day were happening in a large number of neighbourhoods of Karachi, which was unacceptable.

The JI leader also demanded that the prime minister waive off all the additional bills currently added to the electricity bills in order to provide some relief to the people of Karachi.