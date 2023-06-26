Top 400 universities of Asia include only one from Sindh

The performance of the universities of Sindh and Balochistan, according to the ranking of the Times Higher Education for the Asia region, has been extremely disappointing.

Only one university of Sindh, the Dow Medical University, has been able to find a place among the top 400 universities of Asia, while no university of Balochistan has been able to make it on the list.

The Quaid-e-Azam University has been ranked 98, the University of Management & Technology 116, the Government College University Faisalabad 136, the University of Engineering & Technology Taxila 142, the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 149 and the COMSATS University Islamabad 174.

The International Islamic University Islamabad has been ranked 177, the Hazara University Mansehra 181, the University of Malakand 186, the Riphah International University 196, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad 201-250, the Bahria University 201-250 and the Dow University of Health Sciences 201-250.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked 201-250, the Lahore University of Management Sciences 201-250, the University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar 251-300, the University of Lahore 251-300 and the National University of Sciences & Technology 251-300.

The University of Peshawar has been ranked 251-300, the University of the Punjab 251-300, the University of Gujrat 301-350, the University of Sargodha 351-400, the Bahauddin Zakariya University 351-400, the PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 351-400 and the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore 351-400.

Sindh is the only province in which funds of Rs24 billion have been allocated for 27 public universities, but all the universities are suffering from ad-hocism. The appointment of a permanent vice chancellor became possible after many years at 10 of these universities, including the University of Karachi, the largest university in the country.