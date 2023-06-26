Sharjeel orders removal of illegal bus stands across Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon has ordered the transport department to demolish any illegal bus stands in Karachi.

Following his directives, the transport department has taken action and removed illegal bus stands at Taj Complex, Saddar, Rainbow Centre and Sagheer Hussain Shaheed Road in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the transport department, action was also taken against transporters charging extra fares on the occasion of Eid in various divisions and districts including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroze, Ghotki, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Dadu.

Officials of the transport department also confiscated the extra fares collected by the transporters and returned them to the passengers. A total of 489 vehicles were inspected by the transport department, and necessary action was taken based on passengers' complaints.

Fines amounting to Rs147,000 were imposed on individuals who were found overcharging. Additionally, the transport department refunded a sum of

Rs323,000 that had been collected illegally from the passengers to them.

In the statement, Memon expressed the Sindh government's commitment to providing relief to the people in various forms. He stressed that those who caused inconvenience to passengers would not be forgiven.

Transport Secretary Saleem Rajput has also announced that the campaign against the collection of extra fares would continue even after Eidul Azha.

Bus accident

In a separate statement, Memon expressed sorrow over the loss of human lives following a bus accident near Nawabshah.

He instructed the relevant authorities to submit a report on the accident and directed the district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad to ensure the provision of all necessary medical facilities to the injured.

Additionally, Memon issued instructions to the transport department to collaborate with the motorway police for joint actions to prevent accidents.

In a statement, the transport minister expressed condolences and stated that the accident had brought immense sorrow and shock due to the loss of human lives. He maintained that during this hour of sorrow, the Sindh government stood in solidarity with the bereaved families.

He stated that comprehensive medical facilities were being provided to the injured and a report had been sought from the authorities regarding the accident. He vowed that strict action would be taken against anyone found to be negligent.