Six more union committee chairmen expelled from PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter has terminated the party membership of six more union committee chairmen for going against the PTI’s policy and not voting for Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in the recent mayoral election.

A day earlier, the party had expelled 10 UC chairpersons and one vice chairman from Karachi, bringing the total count of local government representatives elected on PTI tickets being kicked out to 17.

According to the notification issued by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh on Sunday, the following have been expelled from the party: Muhammad Ali Raza, chairman UC-9, TMC Saddar; Salman Khan, chairman UC-4, TMC Korangi; Imran Parwani, chairman UC-1, TMC Saddar; Abdul Moeed, chairman UC-1, TMC Moriro Mirbahar; Malik Akhtar, chairman UC-5, TMC Orangi; and Muhammad Idrees, chairman UC-7, TMC Mominabad.

The notification reads that in the light of the inquiry report dated June 22, these chairmen have not provided a satisfactory reply to the show-cause notices served on them on June 17 asking them to explain their absence from the mayoral election on June 15.

Shaikh said that this act is being considered misconduct in complete defiance of the PTI’s directives issued by him in his capacity as the provincial chief of the party.

Now, therefore, they have been served with this notice of termination from the basic membership of the PTI, and have been directed to refrain from using the party’s name, designation or membership in any manner whatsoever, failing which the PTI reserves the right to take action against them.

Meanwhile, political analysts believe that due to the termination of the basic membership of the PTI of these UC chairmen, the JI and the PTI both can lose the town municipal corporation (TMCs) they had won in the LG polls.

On Saturday the PTI’s Sindh chapter had terminated the party membership of 10 UC chairpersons and one vice chairman from Karachi for failing to follow the leadership’s instructions to vote for the JI’s candidate in the recent mayoral election.

In separate notifications addressed to the 11 party members, Shaikh informed the LG representatives that their basic party membership had been “terminated immediately”.

The former PTI members are Asadullah, chairman UC-4, TMC Mominabad; Salahuddin, chairman UC-6, TMC Mominabad; Amjad Ali, chairman UC-5, TMC Mominabad; Asim Haider, chairman UC-3, TMC Malir; Aslam Khan Niazi, chairman UC-2, TMC Saddar; Sanober Farhan, returned candidate on women’s reserved seats; Zubair Musa, chairman UC-2, TMC Moriro Mirbahar; Abdul Ghani, chairman UC-1, TMC Lyari; Azizullah, chairman UC-15, TMC Manghopir; Suleman Khan, chairman UC-5, TMC Shah Faisal; and Muhammad Kabeer, vice chairman UC-7, TMC Mominabad.

The expulsion notifications stated that the members concerned were being terminated for their absence on election day, June 15, thus committing misconduct in complete defiance of the party’s directives issued by Shaikh through a letter dated June 11 and by the PTI’s parliamentary leader in the city council, Muhammad Mubashir Hafizul Haque, through a letter dated June 12.

The notices read that the LG representatives’ refusal to vote JI was in complete defiance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement of backing the JI’s candidates in the elections for the mayor and deputy mayor posts, as all the PTI members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had been asked to vote for Rehman and Saifuddin for mayor and deputy mayor

respectively.

In the case of Kabeer, however, the letter stated that his actions were in complete defiance of the PTI constitution, of Shaikh’s directives issued through his June 11 letter and of the directives of parliamentary leader Muhammad Kamran in the TMC council Mominabad.

The PTI issued a charge sheet against Kabeer for filing nominations papers as an independent candidate while he was elected on a PTI ticket as vice chairman of UC-7, TMC Mominabad.

Kabeer and his supporters were also accused of attacking the nominated candidates of the said TMC and of threatening the nominated parliamentary leader for TMC Mominabad on WhatsApp.

The expulsion order also took issue with the expelled members for defending their stance. While some expelled members were accused of not submitting a reply, others were slammed for submitting an identical response written in a “slipshod” manner.