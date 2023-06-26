Eye of the storm

For decades, the world has been a witness to the brutal occupation and annexation of Palestinian land by the Israelis. The territories in dispute today had historically belonged to the Palestinians but have been gradually taken away from them by the Israelis. Today, Israel, backed by its powerful Western allies, has reduced the Palestinians to smaller and smaller square miles of land and essentially restricted them to the West Bank and Gaza, where it continues to seize even more land and subject the Palestinian people to an inhumane occupation. The brutality of Israeli tactics have increased since the rise of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his right-wing coalition. In the latest flare-up, the Israelis forces killed six Palestinians, including children, during a raid on a refugee camp in Jenin, part of the occupied West Bank, using a combat helicopter. The incident marks the first time in years that a combat helicopter has been used in the occupied West Bank. Despite the relative novelty of the tactics, the outcome is far from uncommon, with innocent Palestinians left dead after yet another brutal attack.

An end to the occupation remains elusive and the Palestinians now hold only a fraction of the territories which once belonged to them and where they lived for generations. Alternatives have to be found but this is not easy with major powers standing behind Israel regardless of how far it strays from international law. It is true the UN has spoken out and called for an end to the conflict and for an end to the atrocities committed against Palestinians. But this in itself is of little significance. Past UN statements have led to very little action in real terms and very little effort to turn back Israeli policies, which have continued to grow more hostile and confrontational. Scores of Palestinians have died over the past five years. And still, the world waits and watches without any solution in sight. For a settlement to take place, the world needs to unite, with Arab countries leading the effort, and ensure the Palestinians get a fair hearing and a fair share of territory. They cannot continue to live as occupied peoples in their own homeland, pushed into refugee camps or forced to live with the terror that their homes could be taken at any moment.