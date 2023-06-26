Private vs public

Every government employee has the facility of medical reimbursement. The expense will be reimbursed only if the patient is treated in a public sector hospital, not the private sector. However, public sector hospitals across the country have uncountable problems including the absence of facilities, medicines, medical equipment and adequate staff and doctors. Moreover, in many cases, the quality of care and attention provided by doctors in public hospitals is not the same as in the private sector. Part of the reason for this is that public hospitals usually get a lot more patients, so the staff does not have as much time for each individual patient. There is also a lack of funding for public hospitals, relative to their private counterparts.

Changes need to be made. We need to either upgrade the quality of our public hospitals or enable government employees to visit at least some private hospitals and still get their expenses reimbursed.

ZA Gulzar

Islamabad