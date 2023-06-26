Crushing hikes

We cannot bear to think how much longer prices will continue to go up. The aspirations of ordinary people have been totally crushed by the price hikes.
How can one aspire to give their child a better education or buy a better house when they cannot even afford their gas, electricity and transport bills? And what about price controls? Judging by the prices in the markets, the price regulations mechanism has totally collapsed.
Maheen Shakeel
Karachi
Every government employee has the facility of medical reimbursement. The expense will be reimbursed only if the...
Azam Market is among the most popular and affordable clothes markets in Lahore. The place is usually packed,...
Corruption has become endemic in our country and continues to intensify at an alarming rate, adversely impacting all...
This refers to the letter, ‘Endangered species’ by Shukurullah Azeem. The writer has quoted a new report issued...
Now that the PTI is no longer a major force in our political scene, the threat that was binding the PML-N and PPP...
Illegal logging has become a serious problem in many areas of Sindh, depriving the province of its natural beauty and...