 
close
Monday June 26, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Crushing hikes

June 26, 2023

We cannot bear to think how much longer prices will continue to go up. The aspirations of ordinary people have been totally crushed by the price hikes.

How can one aspire to give their child a better education or buy a better house when they cannot even afford their gas, electricity and transport bills? And what about price controls? Judging by the prices in the markets, the price regulations mechanism has totally collapsed.

Maheen Shakeel

Karachi