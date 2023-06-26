Desolation

Azam Market is among the most popular and affordable clothes markets in Lahore. The place is usually packed, particularly before festivals like Eid. However, I recently visited the market to find it strangely empty and desolate. I was eventually told that the recent surge in inflation had damaged purchasing power to such an extent that people were reluctant to spend even before celebratory occasions.

Perhaps this is unsurprising, given that people are struggling to pay their bills but it also shows how little has been done to control inflation by those in power. We must vote very carefully in the upcoming elections.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Lahore