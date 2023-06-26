Endemic levels

Corruption has become endemic in our country and continues to intensify at an alarming rate, adversely impacting all aspects of society. At its core, corruption is the abuse of power for personal gain and it is not limited to any single sector or level of government. The roots of corruption in Pakistan can be traced back to the lack of accountability and transparency in government and public institutions.

In addition, a moribund economy and widespread poverty also facilitate corruption. This problem requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society and it is essential that action be taken now before the problem becomes even more entrenched.

Shaheer Mumtaz

Karachi