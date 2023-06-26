Endemic levels

Corruption has become endemic in our country and continues to intensify at an alarming rate, adversely impacting all aspects of society. At its core, corruption is the abuse of power for personal gain and it is not limited to any single sector or level of government. The roots of corruption in Pakistan can be traced back to the lack of accountability and transparency in government and public institutions.
In addition, a moribund economy and widespread poverty also facilitate corruption. This problem requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society and it is essential that action be taken now before the problem becomes even more entrenched.
Shaheer Mumtaz
Karachi
Every government employee has the facility of medical reimbursement. The expense will be reimbursed only if the...
We cannot bear to think how much longer prices will continue to go up. The aspirations of ordinary people have been...
Azam Market is among the most popular and affordable clothes markets in Lahore. The place is usually packed,...
This refers to the letter, ‘Endangered species’ by Shukurullah Azeem. The writer has quoted a new report issued...
Now that the PTI is no longer a major force in our political scene, the threat that was binding the PML-N and PPP...
Illegal logging has become a serious problem in many areas of Sindh, depriving the province of its natural beauty and...