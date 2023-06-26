Same pattern

Now that the PTI is no longer a major force in our political scene, the threat that was binding the PML-N and PPP together is dissipating. As a result, cracks appear to be emerging in the coalition government, though they are small for now.
Conflict appears to be the default setting of our politics and only the parties involved and the sides they take appear to change. For the people this means more of the same. Our media and discourse will remain fixated on the latest spats, while inflation and all other major problems continue unabated.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
