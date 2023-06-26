The current technological advancement in artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the world. Now we have more than just access to huge quantities of information, but tools that can help us make sense of it all and utilize it for a wide variety of purposes. These tools can completely transform our educational sector, provided that we put in the effort to integrate them into the system and make the changes necessary. This is already happening in other countries and we cannot risk being left behind. Our government and education authorities should train teachers in the use of AI tools and how they can use them in class and make their students proficient in their use as well.
Aamir Ali
Shikarpur
