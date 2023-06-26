Restoration of Medical Institutions Rules 2001 demanded

ABBOTTABAD: The People's Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to restore the Medical Institutions Rules 2001 by replacing the Board of Governors.

The demand was made at the meeting of the provincial office-bearers of the PDF.

PDF president Dr. Nisar Khan and Dr. Dawood Iqbal, general secretary, presented a bleak picture of poor health quality in public sector hospitals. "The MTI Act has undermined the quality of healthcare in the province. And all political appointments should be cancelled," said Prof Dr. Nisar Khan.

They asked the government to look into the matter. They pointed out that the health system had suffered a lot due to political appointments over the last 10 years.

Dr Nisar Khan said that the salaries of house job doctors and TMOs should be increased, and security and accommodation provided to doctors across the province.

Along with providing 100% job security, equal opportunities should be given to graduates from home and abroad, he added. He further said that all the appointments of the Board of Governors during the previous government were based on political consideration.

“Most of the People were of PTI background, which seriously damaged the system,”he added.

He demanded that no controversial person should be appointed as BoG chairman or member and political appointments should be discouraged.