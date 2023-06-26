Two women among seven die in Nawabshah accident

SUKKUR: At least seven people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses on the Mehran National Highway in Nawabshah district on Sunday.
According to police, the incident took place when two passenger buses collided with each other near Balochpur stop on Mehran National Highway in Nawabshah, leaving seven people dead on the spot and over 60 injured. The police added that the victims included children and women.
Police and volunteers rushed to the scene and recovered the victims from the ill-fated buses.
Later, the deceased and the injured were shifted to Peoples Medical College Hospital Nawabshah, Dour and Bandhi hospitals for medico-legal formalities, where the deceased were identified as Qurban, Razia Bibi, Dur Bibi of Karachi, Gul Agha, Bakhdair from Peshawar and Abdul Majeed and Qurban Mirani from Ghotki district.
On the other hand, the injured included Muhab Ali, Allah Warayo, Shahbaz, Qadeer, Muhammad Saim, Ghulam Fatima and others.
The police said one bus was travelling from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan, whereas the other was travelling from KP to Karachi, adding that the incident occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles.
