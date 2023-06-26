Over 262,363 children immunised against Measles

Rawalpindi: As many as 262,363 children from six months to 59 months of age had been immunised against Measles during a week-long drive that concluded last day in the district’s high-risk areas.

District Incharge Anti-Measles drive of Health Authority Chaudary Muhammad Hussain told APP that a special anti-measles drive had been launched in the 42 Union Councils UCs) of the district including 19 union councils of the city, 8 UCs of Rawalpindi Cantonment, five UCs of tehsil Taxila and 10 UCs of Rawalpindi rural which had been declared high-risk areas for measles virus spread.

He said that 52 UC supervisors, 354 skilled workers, 354 Assistants and 354 social mobilizers had participated in the campaign to complete the task of immunisation.