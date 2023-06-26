PES finalises plan to help citizens during Eid

Rawalpindi: The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) has finalised arrangements for Eidul Azha and directed all its wings to remain on high alert in all tehsils of the district during the Eid holidays.
The Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi’s Emergency Ambulance, Rescue Motorbike Service, and Fire Service would remain on high alert throughout the district to assist the citizens in emergencies during Eidul Azha holidays, said the Rescue-1122 spokesperson, Muhammad Usman Gujjar.
Emergency service posts had been set up at cattle markets where trained emergency paramedical staff was available to ensure emergency assistance in case of any emergency, he added.
“If there is flash flooding during Eid holidays, Rescue-1122 will be ready to better deal with emergencies in all districts,” he said.
In Rawalpindi, special duties of rescue personnel had been deployed in control rooms, emergency rescue stations, emergency ambulances, fire tenders, rescue and recovery vehicles, special vehicles, water bowsers and motorbike ambulances, he said adding, moreover, the key points would be set up in cattle markets of Rawalpindi and all other tehsils during on Eid.
