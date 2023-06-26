Independent candidate from Jhelum PP-25 Raja Safir joins PPP

ISLAMABAD: Independent candidate from Jhelum PP-25 Raja Safir Akbar called on PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House Islamabad and formally joined the PPP.

On the occasion of the meeting, Syed Hasan Murtaza, General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Spokesperson and Vice President of PPP Rawalpindi Division, Raja Amar Shaukat Turk, President PPP District Jhelum Chaudhry Tasneem Nasir, District General Secretary Mirza Abdul Ghaffar, Deputy Information Secretary PPP Rawalpindi Division Raja Farzandali, Zul Qarnain Asghar, PPP leader Hameed Durrani, PSF Rawalpindi Division President Usman Satti, Information Secretary Jhelum District Siddiqui-ur-Rehman Dar was also present in the meeting.