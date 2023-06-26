Cops escorting Amir Muqam injured in accident

MINGORA: Several cops sustained injuries when their vehicle turned turtle while escorting the convoy of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader and Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday.
The sources said that the convoy of Amir Muqam was on way back from a public meeting in Khwazakhela when the police van skidded off the road and got upside down.
As a result, several cops sustained injuries while the PMLN leader remained safe.
Soon after the incident, the PM advisor disembarked from the vehicle and helped in lifting the police van.
The injured cops were shifted to the local hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.
